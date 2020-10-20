Patagonia Gold announces Conversion of Debt into Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Tim Hunt to convert an aggregate of US$10 million of outstanding debt into common shares of the Company (the “Debt Conversion”) at a price per share that is equal to $0.30. This price represents a premium of approximately 100% to the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) on October 19, 2020, prior to the parties entering into such agreement.



The debt to be converted in connection with the Debt Conversion includes US$4,821,835 of principal and accrued interest owed to Mr. Hunt by the Company, and US$5,178,165 in accounts payable owed to Mr. Hunt in respect of interest, rent and administration expenses accrued by the Company. Following the Debt Conversion, the balance of the US$1,457,807 in accounts payable owed to Mr. Hunt and a related party to Mr. Hunt in respect of interest, wages, rent and administration expenses is expected to be settled in full by December 10, 2020 by a cash payment in the amount of US$720,397 plus 7% accrued interest.