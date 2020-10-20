 

El Conquistador Resort Selects Agilysys Golf Solution To Streamline Player Management And Optimize Pro Shop Operations

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo, Puerto Rico has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys through the addition of its innovative, on-premise version of Agilysys Golf for course and player management at its championship Arthur Hills-designed 18-hole course.

A longtime user of Agilysys’ robust Agilysys Visual One PMS and InfoGenesis POS solutions, El Conquistador looked to Agilysys for assistance in upgrading their golf course management and player experience capabilities. Agilysys Golf will help El Conquistador streamline all golf operations with a single integrated solution to provide a 360-degree view of players while optimizing pro shop operations.

Seamless integration between Agilysys Golf, Visual One PMS and InfoGenesis shares data across the enterprise, accessing player data including personal preferences, play histories and handicaps, as well as providing valuable insights about the total guest experience. Accurate, easy-to-use tee time scheduling and course management keeps guests playing while handling custom lesson plans for player enrichment.

“Agilysys Golf will help us streamline pro shop operations and improve course management,” said El Conquistador Managing Director, Robert Holsten. “With integration to our Agilysys Visual One PMS and InfoGenesis POS systems, the solution also helps provide a personalized player experience.”

The El Conquistador is an award-winning oceanfront resort perched atop a cliff, overlooking the Caribbean Sea on one side & Atlantic Ocean on the other. The Arthur Hills-designed championship 18-hole golf course makes a round of golf a pleasure due to fabulous water and mountain views, and a challenge due to constant trade winds and elevation changes of 200 feet. In addition, the resort is currently revitalizing its property with a total investment of over $175M to provide an even more exciting and luxurious guest experience.

“We are excited about our expanding relationship with El Conquistador,” said Don DeMarinis, SVP Sales & Marketing, Americas at Agilysys. “Agilysys Golf provides innovative, modern golf management with robust PMS and POS integration. We are proud to be a partner of El Conquistador, and we look forward to helping facilitate an integrated guest experience supported by our rapid product innovation and world class customer service.”

Agilysys Golf – a cloud native pro shop & course management solution for independent as well as hotel and resort courses, can be deployed as either a SaaS or on-premise solution. It brings modern guest-centric technology that allows staff more time to focus on creating personalized experiences for players, guests and members on the course. Whether organizing tournaments, scheduling and tracking tee times, managing the pro shop, directing staff or overseeing player experiences, Agilysys Golf provides reliable golf management efficiency. And for resort courses, it integrates with PMS and POS solutions, making it easy to share data across the enterprise, accessing player information including personal preferences, play histories and handicaps.

