Sisense Empowers SDL With Data and Analytic Insight to Help Drive Global Business Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, the world's leading analytics platform for builders, today announced that SDL has provided all employees with instant access to easily consumable customer and project analytics using the Sisense platform. This has accelerated data-driven decision-making and the ability to manage customer projects for SDL, the intelligent language and content company. The ability to provide almost real-time visibility into customer demand holistically was never possible before the company began using the Sisense platform.

"As a company of our size — and global reach — we're inundated with data. Sometimes it can be difficult to find simple answers," said Marion Shaw, Director of Data and Analytics, SDL. "We're really delighted with the capability of the Sisense platform; it's far beyond what we've ever had, and its flexibility helps us give the business the answers they need. It's also constantly evolving, helping us to stay ahead of market demands."

SDL also uses Sisense to produce real-time "Pulse Alerts" that enable project management teams to better respond to the volume and velocity of translation requests. Customers with multiple independent work givers — unaware of their company's total workload — often overload the SDL project teams with last-minute translation requests. SDL is now able to provide customers with a single view of all incoming requests, showing how the latest task will impact service level agreements (SLAs). Leveraging Pulse Alerts has saved SDL project managers over 186 people hours per month. Many SDL clients have multiple employees across multiple departments, and geographies submit work to SDL independently.

"SDL is a great example of an enterprise committed to data agility and data democratization," said Gil Vind, VP of Product at Sisense. "Its deep commitment to bringing the Sisense platform to every corner of their business helped it become a preeminent example of how modern, global organizations understand and predict performance assessments. This ability drives change quickly to serve its customers and accelerate growth. We're proud to support SDL by helping to infuse analytics at the right place, at the right time, every time."

SDL works with 4,500 enterprise customers, including 90 of the top global brands, providing translation and content services to help them reach global audiences in any language. SDL turned to Sisense in 2016 as a key partner to help power its digital transformation initiative to accelerate growth and solidify its position as the leader in the global content and translation category. The Sisense platform integrates and performs analytics across 27 complex data sources across SDL, and produces 300 dashboards, to help managers and executives to better plan — and ensure capacity — for ongoing translation projects. A holistic and more granular view across all operations enables SDL to identify, and react early, to any potential customer issues or bottlenecks.

While SDL uses most of the data intelligence internally, it is also beginning to push insights to end users. Examples of this include providing customers with their own reports and dashboards to help manage projects and provide interactive status reporting; and using data provided by SDL to manage internal processes.

About Sisense

Sisense offers the only independent analytics platform for builders to simplify complex data and build and embed analytic apps that deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry's lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics. More than 2,000 customers worldwide, including large enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, smaller startups, and nonprofits rely on Sisense. Industry leaders like SDL, Expedia, Tinder, UiPath, Philips, Nasdaq, and the Salvation Army utilize Sisense to turn complex data into insights with the speed, power, and flexibility needed to gain a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.sisense.com.

