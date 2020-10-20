 

ANCILE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Accelerator

ANCILE Solutions, Inc., creator of uPerform, a digital learning platform that drives user adoption of the world’s leading business applications, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ANCILE has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that ANCILE’s Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

ANCILE’s Ready for Guidewire accelerator, uPerform for InsuranceSuite, helps employees master InsuranceSuite applications while they work by providing customized learning directly within their workflows. As a result, it increases employee understanding, efficiency, and adoption of the mission-critical software, ensuring tasks are completed quickly and users are more productive. uPerform is a full learning content platform that allows education teams to accelerate the development, curation, and deployment of training and learning content that accurately reflects their organization’s tailored Guidewire applications.

“uPerform drives InsuranceSuite user adoption through on-the-job customized performance support, ensuring an employee gets the help they need, whenever they need it,” said Eric Grosgogeat, chief executive officer, ANCILE.

With the uPerform Ready for Guidewire integration, insurers’ customer-facing employees can:

  • Provide a better customer experience for policyholders
  • Quickly and efficiently use InsuranceSuite to answer customer questions and complete the necessary tasks
  • Request help when they need it, rather than setting up another session with the customer
  • Optimize time spent with the insured, since they can complete tasks quickly and completely within InsuranceSuite

“We welcome ANCILE Solutions as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Installing the uPerform accelerator enables our joint customers to increase speed of performance support content creation, and level of InsuranceSuite end user satisfaction, while decreasing training costs and internal help desk calls.”

