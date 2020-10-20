Allied Expands Pharmaceutical Pipeline By Filing US Provisional Patent for Psilocybin Based Therapeutics

Psilocybin is the active pharmaceutical ingredient contained in the Golden Teacher psychedelic mushroom. Along with the novel treatment regimen, Allied’s formulation consists of novel micro-dose ratios of several medical mushroom compounds combined with additional natural health molecules.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. (“Allied”) (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce the filing of a new United States provisional patent application entitled “PSILOCYBIN COMPOSITIONS AND FORMULATIONS AND THEIR USE IN TREATING MENTAL HEALTH DISORDERS AND IMPROVING MENTAL HEALTH”. The provisional patent application covers a novel combination of psilocybin and proprietary mushroom formulation, as well as a novel treatment regimen targeting Post Traumatic Stress (PTSD), Depression and General Anxiety.

“Adding the psilocybin pharmaceutical product leverages our clinical trial expertise and infrastructure while simultaneously broadening our product offering beyond cannabis,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied. “With this provisional patent application, we have deepened our pharmaceutical pipeline in our key therapeutic areas of PTSD, Depression and General Anxiety.”

For more information on Allied Corp., visit www.allied.health

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

