 

Allied Expands Pharmaceutical Pipeline By Filing US Provisional Patent for Psilocybin Based Therapeutics

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. (“Allied”) (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce the filing of a new United States provisional patent application entitled “PSILOCYBIN COMPOSITIONS AND FORMULATIONS AND THEIR USE IN TREATING MENTAL HEALTH DISORDERS AND IMPROVING MENTAL HEALTH”. The provisional patent application covers a novel combination of psilocybin and proprietary mushroom formulation, as well as a novel treatment regimen targeting Post Traumatic Stress (PTSD), Depression and General Anxiety.

Psilocybin is the active pharmaceutical ingredient contained in the Golden Teacher psychedelic mushroom. Along with the novel treatment regimen, Allied’s formulation consists of novel micro-dose ratios of several medical mushroom compounds combined with additional natural health molecules.

“Adding the psilocybin pharmaceutical product leverages our clinical trial expertise and infrastructure while simultaneously broadening our product offering beyond cannabis,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied. “With this provisional patent application, we have deepened our pharmaceutical pipeline in our key therapeutic areas of PTSD, Depression and General Anxiety.”

For more information on Allied Corp., visit www.allied.health

About Allied Corp.
Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

Investor Relations:
ir@allied.health
1-877-255-4337

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada or “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events, plans or results, and may include information regarding the Company’s objectives, goals, strategies, future revenue or performance and capital expenditures, and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by the use of terminology such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “pending,” “in process,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on the Company’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward looking statements in this press release include the following: that Allied is leveraging the conditions in its Colombia grow operation and future Kelowna location to support its Research and Development efforts; that Allied is making important strides forward to position itself as a leader in the medical cannabis space, that Allied intends to make a series of proposed trademark and other intellectual property protection filings, as part of the Company’s Intellectual Property and Pharma Development (IP&PD) Strategy, statements respecting the joint development, manufacturing, and introduction of TACTICAL RELIEF branded products, and the use of proceeds from the offering of convertible notes.

