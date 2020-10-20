 

Disguise Announces Halo and Minecraft Contract Extensions With New Global Rights

Disguise, Inc., the Halloween costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc., today announced their partnership renewal with Microsoft as costume partner for both gaming brands, Halo and Minecraft. This gives Disguise worldwide rights to design, market, manufacture and distribute Halloween costumes and costume accessories for Halo for an additional 3 years and Minecraft an additional 2 years commencing in 2021.

Minecraft Halloween Costumes (Photo: Business Wire)

Microsoft brands continue to be top performing licenses for Disguise. Minecraft is seeing explosive growth with new players coming into the franchise especially during “safer at home” practices with COVID, making this a huge win for Disguise in 2020. Halo continues to perform with solid sales every year due to a strong fan base and continued support from the gaming community. The release of Halo Infinite in 2021 is sure to drive big sales next Halloween.

“Fan engagement in video games continues to rise as gamers are exposed to these brands on a daily basis versus tent pole films which have struggled this year with theaters being closed. We are proud to be the sole global costume partner for these Triple-A games from Microsoft,” said Tara Hefter, EVP and GM of Disguise, Inc. “Gamers expect quality, and Disguise has extensive experience in developing top quality costumes and accessories for video game brands, enriching the fantasy element of dressing up as your favorite character. The amazing characters Microsoft brings to the table and our expertise are the perfect combination for success. We look forward to further expanding both businesses domestically and internationally over the contract term.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise has carved out a strong foothold in the market for licensed video game costumes both holding licenses for several large brands. Disguise’s Minecraft and Halo lines of Halloween costumes and accessories are available online, at major retailers and Halloween specialty stores NOW.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

2020 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

