Pacific Green Acquires Battery Energy Storage System Design Company Innoergy Limited

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces that it has acquired Innoergy Limited, a designer of battery energy storage systems whose clients include Osaka Gas Co. Ltd, in Japan, and Limejump Limited ("Limejump"), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc. The acquisition marks PGTK's entry into the battery energy storage system market in conjunction with PGTK's joint venture partner, PowerChina SPEM.

Innoergy was founded in April 2019 by James Gratton and Gareth Dauley with supplemental seed capital provided by Ning Zhang, a co-founder of Limejump, the world's first developer of virtual power platforms optimizing energy generation and storage. James Gratton was formerly Head of Engineering at Limejump and Gareth served as a Director of Limejump for two years having formerly worked at Honeywell on its battery energy storage systems and virtual power platforms in the UK. Innoergy is currently in negotiations to design and develop over 450MW of battery energy storage systems in Europe.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chief Executive commented: "We believe that the battery energy storage system market has tremendous potential for growth as renewable energy continues to gain momentum. The team at Innoergy provide us with the expertise to build our energy storage platform in conjunction with PowerChina, and together we have the manufacturing capacity to rival the global leaders in the market as designers and manufacturers."

James Gratton, co-founder of Innoergy commented: "After my time as Head of Engineering at Limejump, we are excited to be part of a new chapter in the development of battery energy storage systems. With the support of Pacific Green and their relationship with PowerChina we believe that we are now in an excellent position to become market leaders in the design and manufacture of battery energy storage systems."