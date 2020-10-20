Mutares SE & Co. KGaA on track: Private equity investor with new guidance - Targets for revenues and net result until 2023

- Holding revenues (dividends + other income from the portfolios) should increase to more than EUR 100 million by 2023, with a simultaneous growth target of consolidated Group revenues of EUR 3 billion

- Holding result (EBT) to be tripled by 2023 from EUR >20 million in 2019

- Management and Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE propose basic dividend of EUR 1.00 with performance-based growth potential for fiscal year 2020

- Management and Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE sees great buying and selling opportunities in times of Corona



Munich, 20 October 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") unanimously approved, at today's joint meeting of the Management and Supervisory Board of its general partner Mutares Management SE, the strategic earnings targets of Mutares proposed by the Management Board. In view of the opportunities presented by the economic challenges and given the additional financial flexibility provided by the successful increase of the bond issued in August 2020 from EUR 50 million to EUR 70 million, the Management sees great opportunities to considerably expand the investment portfolio in the coming years and to offer reliable, independent revenue streams similar to a growth-oriented private equity fund.

The Management is maintaining its aggressive growth strategy and expects an increase in annualized consolidated revenues to around EUR 1.8 billion in 2020 and around EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. For 2020, the Management expects a net return, independent from exit realizations, on consolidated revenue of 1%. The basis for this is provided by annual inflows of the holding company's revenues, so-called management fees to Mutares from portfolio companies. The own revenues of Mutares as a holding company are expected to amount to EUR 40 to 50 million in 2020.