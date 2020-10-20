 

The AZEK Company Joins The Board Challenge - Pledging to Add at Least One Additional Black Director to Board

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK”), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, announced today its commitment to The Board Challenge, a movement to improve the representation of people of color in corporate U.S. boardrooms.

By joining The Board Challenge, AZEK commits to add at least one additional black director to its board within 12 months. Additionally as a Pledge Partner, AZEK commits to using its resources to not only accelerate change internally, but support the goal of true and full representation on all boards of directors.

“We our incredibly proud to be able to join this movement, take action to make a difference and inspire other corporate leaders throughout the country to do the same,” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. “In alignment with our core value of better today than yesterday, our goal is to create a board that better reflects the diverse customers and industries in which we serve.”

The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low- maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information please visit azekco.com.

