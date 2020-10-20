The survey, which examines the attitudes and behaviors of 1,000 equity compensation plan participants who currently receive incentive stock options or restricted stock awards and/or participate in employee stock purchase plans (ESPPs), also finds that almost two in five (39%) survey respondents say that they are more likely to need financial advice due to the pandemic.

New research from Schwab Stock Plan Services shows the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on equity compensation plan participants’ decisions. The survey finds that of those who recently exercised or sold equity compensation, two-thirds (67%) were influenced by the market volatility and economic downturn related to the pandemic.

“Without question, 2020 has introduced an unprecedented level of uncertainty, forcing participant investors to reprioritize their long- and short-term financial needs,” said Amy Reback, vice president of Schwab Stock Plan Services. “For many, reprioritizing those needs is a practical response to an unexpected event such as a furlough, reduced income or unexpected medical expenses. These are difficult, confusing decisions within what are arguably the most challenging circumstances in our living history. What has remained the same is the desire to make the best financial decisions possible, and the interest in having access to the tools, advice and guidance needed to make those decisions.”

While the majority of participants are planning to use their equity compensation for retirement (51%), there was a slight uptick overall this year in those turning to their equity compensation to help meet immediate financial needs, like paying off debt (9%, up from 5% in 2019) and short-term emergencies (7%, up from 5% in 2019). Notably, Millennials have experienced a more pronounced impact compared to other generations and may be in more need of help in developing a financial plan. Ninety-five percent (95%) of Millennials who recently exercised or sold equity compensation report that the pandemic influenced their decision, and almost a third (27%) of this group did so because they were under financial stress.

While more than three-quarters of survey participants reported satisfaction with their employers’ communications about their equity compensation plans during the pandemic, most (85%) would like their employer to provide more education. A majority aren’t sure how specific equity compensation types fit into their portfolio, and their confidence about making the right decisions increases from 73% to 83% when they have the help of an advisor.