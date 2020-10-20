 

Tetra Tech Wins $209 Million USACE Environmental Services Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District, Planning and Environmental Division awarded the Company a $209 million multiple-award contract.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide technical services for planning, assessments, and studies to support environmental initiatives for conservation, coastal and shoreline protection, wetland restoration, and sustainable infrastructure development. Tetra Tech’s scientists and engineers will leverage high-end technology and advanced analytics to deliver innovative solutions in sustainability, environmental planning, and design.

“The USACE has been a valued client for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We have been working with the Mobile District for more than 25 years and look forward to continuing to support USACE’s sustainable development and environmental protection initiatives.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

