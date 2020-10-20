Tetra Tech Wins $209 Million USACE Environmental Services Contract

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide technical services for planning, assessments, and studies to support environmental initiatives for conservation, coastal and shoreline protection, wetland restoration, and sustainable infrastructure development. Tetra Tech’s scientists and engineers will leverage high-end technology and advanced analytics to deliver innovative solutions in sustainability, environmental planning, and design.

“The USACE has been a valued client for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We have been working with the Mobile District for more than 25 years and look forward to continuing to support USACE’s sustainable development and environmental protection initiatives.”

About Tetra Tech

