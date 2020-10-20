 

Photo of Starbucks Holiday At-Home Portrait Series with Nate Berkus Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

20.10.2020   

A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network of Nate Berkus teamed up with Starbucks for the Holiday At-Home Portrait Series, featuring DIY holiday portraits from families across the country that capture what matters most this year: the little moments that bring the biggest joy.

Nate Berkus teamed up with Starbucks for the Holiday At-Home Portrait Series, featuring DIY holiday portraits from families across the country that capture what matters most this year: the little moments that bring the biggest joy. Photo Credit: Ashley Burns Photography for Starbucks

