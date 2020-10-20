 

Hypera Pharma Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Hypera Pharma, Brazil’s largest pharmaceutical company, has switched from SAP to Rimini Street Support for its highly customized SAP ECC 6.0 applications, Microsoft SQL Server Database and SAP BusinessObjects software. The company also switched from SAP’s Solution Manager to Rimini Street Watch for SAP, ensuring seamless monitoring for its SAP systems. By switching to Rimini Street Support, Hypera Pharma was able to leverage its significant support savings to fund the company’s business transformation priorities, including expanding the corporate pharmaceutical brand and funding cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) with Hynova, the company’s modern research center in Brazil.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005451/en/

Hypera Pharma Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Hypera Pharma Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Procurement Drives Innovation by Partnering with IT And Business Leaders

Based in São Paulo, Hypera Pharma produces popular medicine brands used by over 200 million Brazilians, along with vitamins, nutritional supplements and dermo cosmetics. At the end of 2017, the company announced a new corporate brand with an exclusive focus on the pharmaceutical sector, a competitive industry that demands high investments in innovation and R&D, along with increasing capacity to launch new products and medicines to its consumers more often. This new business direction sparked Hypera Pharma’s leaders to reinvent its operations, realign business priorities and seek out initiatives to drive cost optimization.

The decision to move to Rimini Street Support was spearheaded by Hypera Pharma’s heads of procurement and IT, who were tasked with optimizing resources and saw the opportunity to reduce the spending for the company’s high SAP maintenance and support costs and at the same time improve support service. They worked closely to create a business case to demonstrate to the company’s CEO that switching to third-party support would bring security, operational efficiency and savings. The company’s heads of procurement and IT determined that Hypera Pharma should not be locked into the vendor’s time-bound upgrade path to S/4HANA as it did not make sense for the business in the short term. They found little value and no ROI in making this highly disruptive move when their current customized ERP system perfectly met their business needs.

Disclaimer

