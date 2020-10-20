 

Playboy Provides Investor Update and Comments on Full Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. today provided a supplement to the investor presentation in connection with its proposed business combination with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”) which includes selected unaudited financial information for the six month period through June 30th 2020, as well as updated full year 2020 estimates.

Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy, commented “As described in the Form 8-K which was filed with the SEC by Mountain Crest this morning, we are now targeting revenue of $137 million and adjusted EBITDA of $28 million in 2020, and are well on our way to reaching these goals, with adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million for the first six months of the year.”

Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world, with more than $3B in global consumer spend against the brand across 180 countries. Building upon almost seven decades of groundbreaking media, entertainment, hospitality and social advocacy, Playboy today reaches millions of consumers around the world with products and services across four major categories:

  • Sexual Wellness, including intimacy products and lingerie;
  • Style & Apparel, including a variety of apparel and accessories products for men and women globally;
  • Gaming & Lifestyle, such as digital gaming, hospitality and spirits;
  • Beauty & Grooming, including fragrance, skincare, grooming and cosmetics for men and women.

Playboy and Mountain Crest recently announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to return Playboy to the public markets. Upon closing of that transaction, Mountain Crest will be renamed, and is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under ticker “PLBY.”

Kohn continued, “We believe that the committed capital in connection with the previously announced business combination with Mountain Crest, plus the fundamental strength in our business as we aggressively ramp across our four key categories, positions us well for the future.”

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, has been provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Mountain Crest with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020 and is available at www.sec.gov as well as www.mcacquisition.com.

About Playboy

Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable global lifestyle platforms in the world, with a strong consumer business focused on four categories comprising The Pleasure Lifestyle: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. Under its mission of Pleasure for All, the 67-year-old Playboy brand drives more than $3 billion in global consumer spend and sells products across 180 countries. Playboy is one of the most iconic brands in history.

Seite 1 von 4
Mountain Crest Acquisition Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Playboy to Become a Public Company