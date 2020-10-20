Playboy Provides Investor Update and Comments on Full Year 2020

Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy, commented “As described in the Form 8-K which was filed with the SEC by Mountain Crest this morning, we are now targeting revenue of $137 million and adjusted EBITDA of $28 million in 2020, and are well on our way to reaching these goals, with adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million for the first six months of the year.”

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. today provided a supplement to the investor presentation in connection with its proposed business combination with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”) which includes selected unaudited financial information for the six month period through June 30 th 2020, as well as updated full year 2020 estimates.

Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world, with more than $3B in global consumer spend against the brand across 180 countries. Building upon almost seven decades of groundbreaking media, entertainment, hospitality and social advocacy, Playboy today reaches millions of consumers around the world with products and services across four major categories:

Sexual Wellness, including intimacy products and lingerie;

Style & Apparel, including a variety of apparel and accessories products for men and women globally;

Gaming & Lifestyle, such as digital gaming, hospitality and spirits;

Beauty & Grooming, including fragrance, skincare, grooming and cosmetics for men and women.

Playboy and Mountain Crest recently announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to return Playboy to the public markets. Upon closing of that transaction, Mountain Crest will be renamed, and is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under ticker “PLBY.”

Kohn continued, “We believe that the committed capital in connection with the previously announced business combination with Mountain Crest, plus the fundamental strength in our business as we aggressively ramp across our four key categories, positions us well for the future.”

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, has been provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Mountain Crest with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020 and is available at www.sec.gov as well as www.mcacquisition.com.

About Playboy

