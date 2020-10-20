 

Progress Releases New DataDirect Connectors for the Martech Stack

New connectors for CRM, marketing automation and marketing analytics bridge the data gap for insight-driven marketing effectiveness

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the launch of a new set of Progress DataDirect connectors to help organizations overcome the challenge of accessing data from disparate marketing technology applications. The set includes connectors for popular CRM, marketing automation and web analytics platforms such as Google Analytics, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Oracle Eloqua.

With thousands of martech products and solutions available to address CRM, marketing automation, marketing analytics and more, businesses need a better way to connect the data produced by these various data sources to turn the information into actionable insights. At the same time leading BI, analytics and emerging Customer Data Platform (CDP) vendors need to extend their connections to key marketing apps to help customers access disparate sources.

The Progress DataDirect series of martech connectors provide marketing operations and IT teams and analytics vendors with access to near real-time information. This offers a better view into the performance of campaigns and marketing spend. Those charged with creating the connections to the data, such as operations and IT professionals, can spend less time on data discovery and custom coding, thus freeing themselves up to do other tasks.

“Having the right information at your fingertips to make real-time decisions is critical to the success of any marketing organization, but most businesses have multiple systems, each addressing critical functions, so pulling together that data into a single source of truth is extremely challenging,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Continuing with our focus on providing the tools necessary to build high-impact business applications, the Progress DataDirect martech connectors ease that burden by providing a bridge between systems—not only giving marketers what they need, but also lessening the pressure on IT to build custom integration points.”

The new Progress DataDirect connectors:

  • Support BI developers and data analysts tasked with manual data discovery, by providing a relational view of the data.
  • Reduce the time needed for creating custom-coding solutions by accessing data through one unified data warehouse or set of reporting tools.
  • Highlight trends in data to show the performance of marketing programs and budget, especially when compared across channels and platforms.
  • Secure faster throughput of data which leads to improved sales pipelines and productivity.
  • Offer continued commitment to the secure transfer of data and 24/7 customer support.

“For many years, we’ve seen companies use connectors to access disparate data sources to improve their business functions,” said Stewart Bond, research director, Data Integration and Intelligence software research at IDC. “These new martech connectors from Progress expand the number of connectivity options available for bringing all data from disparate silos together into one single dashboard, enabling companies to make faster and more accurate decisions, measure success in a more tangible way and plan better.”

To learn more about the new connectors go to https://www.progress.com/data-connectivity/martech, or register for the MarTech Today webinar, “Essential Data Connectivity: IT Hacks for Your Martech Stack,” Oct. 22, 2020.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer and network monitoring. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and DataDirect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

