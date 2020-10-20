Marathon Patent Group Appoints Former Las Vegas Monorail Executive Simeon Salzman as its Chief Financial Officer

Simeon Brings More Than 18 Years of Experience in Finance and Public Accounting to Support Marathon Patent’s Next Phase of Growth

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest Bitcoin Mining companies in North America, today announced the appointment of Simeon Salzman to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Simeon will report to Chairman and CEO, Merrick Okamoto, while overseeing all financial activities, including audits, acquisitions, finance, and tax and accounting. Simeon succeeds former CFO, David Lieberman, who had worked closely with Okamoto for 18 years. Mr. Lieberman will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.



“Marathon Patent Group is at the forefront of a dramatic transformation of the Bitcoin ecosystem,” said Simeon Salzman, CFO for Marathon Patent Group. “I am excited to join the company as they begin the build out and rapid deployment of miners at their new data center. I look forward to helping the company build upon the strong foundation Merrick and his team have created with a goal of capitalizing on the exponential growth taking place in digital asset mining in North America.”

Prior to joining Marathon, Mr. Salzman served as the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of the Las Vegas Monorail Company, a private non-profit 501c(4) entity, from 2018-2020. There, he was responsible for overseeing all financial functions including audit, treasury, and corporate finance. In addition, he was responsible for internal control compliance and management strategy.

Prior to being CFO of the Las Vegas Monorail Company, Mr. Salzman served as the Chief Financial Officer for Wendoh Media and Corner Bar Management for over three years, from 2015-2018. Through enhanced analytical reviews, budgeting, internal control implementation and reducing overhead, Mr. Salzman was able to save over $1.4 million in aggregate costs and generate EBITDA of over 25% for eight consecutive quarters.

Mr. Salzman holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Criminology from the University of Maryland, College Park. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Marathon Chairman and CEO, Merrick Okamoto also stated, “While we are excited to welcome Sim to our team, I want to personally thank David Lieberman for the foundational work he has led during his tenure at the Company. We wish him well as he enters the next chapter of his life in retirement.”