 

Sophos’ MSP Connect Growth Accelerates

Growth Fuelled by Increasing Demand for Sophos’ Next-Generation
Cybersecurity Solutions and Managed Threat Response Services

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced significant worldwide growth of MSP Connect, a program for managed service providers (MSPs) to expand market opportunities and revenue streams with Sophos’ portfolio of solutions and services. The growth is fuelled by increasing demand for Sophos’ innovative offerings in protecting against sophisticated and evolving cybersecurity threats. 

“Channel partners have a tremendous opportunity to secure organizations from complex ransomware, like the recent MazeWastedLocker and Dharma attacks, and other threats – including this year’s surge in attack campaigns preying on mounting Coronavirus fears,” said Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP at Sophos. “MSPs are also increasingly finding themselves under attack through remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional service automation (PSA) tools, misconfigured firewalls and endpoints, and targeted phishing scams. Sophos reduces these risks, and Sophos’ recent growth momentum is a direct reflection of its proven track record in securing partner and customer environments.”

Sophos MSP Connect now supports more than 12,500 global and regional MSPs worldwide, representing a 30% increase since the start of Sophos’ fiscal year in April 2020. MSP billings also increased 56% during that time, with the most significant year-over-year growth in the Americas, Western Europe, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Partner demand for Sophos’ entire product and services portfolio – including Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XG Firewall, Sophos Cloud Optix, and Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) – continues to increase. Sophos MTR, which launched, in October 2019 as a fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response service that fuses machine learning with human analysis for an evolved approach to proactive security protection, now supports more than 1,000 customers. As one of the industry’s most widely used managed detection and response (MDR) services with more than 1,000 customers, Sophos MTR stands apart with its ability to proactively take action on an organization’s behalf to mitigate threats in real time.

