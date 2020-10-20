 

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Delivery of the M/V Magic Nova and New Charter Agreement

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces today that on October 15, 2020 it took delivery of the 2010 Japan-built Panamax dry bulk vessel it had previously agreed to acquire as announced on October 1, 2020, the M/V Magic Nova (the “Magic Nova Acquisition”). The Magic Nova Acquisition was financed in whole with cash on hand that the Company raised in the two equity offerings conducted in June and July of this year.

On October 17, 2020, the M/V Magic Nova commenced employment under a time charter agreement with an expected term of between 6 to 9 months that is anticipated to provide the Company with approximately $1.9 million of gross incremental revenues for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter and approximately $2.8 million should employment extend to its maximum period.

Following this commercial development, the Company’s fleet employment profile as of today is as follows:

Vessel Name DWT Year Built Country of Construction Daily Gross Charter Rate Estimated Redelivery Date (Earliest/ Latest)
Magic P 76,453 2004 Japan $9,000 December 2020 March 2021
Magic Sun 75,311 2001 Korea $12,500 November 2020 December 2020
Magic Moon 76,602 2005 Japan $11,500 October 2020 November 2020
Magic Rainbow 73,593 2007 China $10,300 November 2020 January 2021
Magic Horizon 76,619 2010 Japan $11,000 August 2021 December 2021
Magic Nova 78,833 2010 Japan $10,400 April 2021 July 2021

As of the date of this press release, the Company’s fleet operates at an approximate average gross charter hire rate of $10,800.

