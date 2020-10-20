 

Anna Sjulander is new Head of Debt Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

Anna Sjulander is new Head of Debt Management

The Swedish National Debt Office has appointed Anna Sjulander as the new head of the Debt Management department, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to be able to present Anna Sjulander as Head of Debt Management. Her substantial expertise, extensive experience and esteemed international reputation make her an ideal candidate for the role,” says Hans Lindblad, Director General of the Debt Office.

Anna Sjulander started at the Debt Office in 2002. Most recently, she was Head of Funding and thereby has extensive experience of borrowing in all types of debt and of international investor relations. Between 2008 and 2011, Anna held various roles working for national pension insurance fund the First AP Fund and was also an expert adviser for the 2013 securities investigation report “Värdepappersutredningen”. Since April, she has been acting Head of Debt Management.

“Receiving the opportunity to lead the Debt Management department is both exciting and challenging, considering the exceptional situation in the market this year – but mostly it is very rewarding. I aim to continue developing our analytical capabilities to ensure that Sweden as an issuer of government securities is at the leading edge internationally,” says Anna Sjulander.

The Debt Management department has approximately 20 employees. The department is responsible for central government borrowing, liquidity management, and management of the central government debt. It is also responsible for developing borrowing plans and supporting material for strategic decisions as well as annual proposed guidelines for central government debt management.

Central government debt acts as a shock absorber in the economy. It averts upturns and downturns in economic activity and enables stable tax rates and thereby improves efficiency. On 30 September 2020, Sweden’s central government debt amounted to SEK 1,210 billion.

Press photo of Anna Sjulander (opens in a new window) 

Contact

Debt Office press telephone: +46 (0) 8 613 47 01




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...