 

WisdomTree and 55ip Collaborate to Deliver Tax-Smart WisdomTree Model Portfolios

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Automated tax technology enhances portfolio transitions and management

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced its collaboration with 55ip, a financial technology company. The joint solution—which uses 55ip’s automated, tax-smart technology—will make it easier for advisors to transition clients into diversified WisdomTree model portfolios with ongoing rebalancing and tax management.

The collaboration combines WisdomTree’s diversified model portfolios with 55ip’s tax-smart investment strategy engine, which uses intelligent automation to deliver a more intuitive model portfolio selection and implementation experience. By bringing these capabilities together, WisdomTree and 55ip are positioned to help advisors run their practices more efficiently and to drive better client outcomes.

Tom Skrobe, Head of Product Solutions at WisdomTree, said, “The industry’s focus is increasingly turning to model portfolios, but the process of moving an existing portfolio into a model has continued to be time-intensive and costly. Our collaboration with 55ip significantly improves that process. Through the 55ip platform integration, advisors will be able to quickly assess the projected cost of the transition, engage in the transition and then manage the portfolio on an ongoing basis, with a high level of efficiency and transparency.”

Through a co-branded experience, advisors will be able to deliver tax-smart transitions, management, and withdrawals, as well as tax benefit reporting. The solution will also provide analytic and proposal tools and is expected to be available to advisors at the end of this year.

Paul Gamble, CEO of 55ip, said, "Tax considerations are one of the most cited barriers to model portfolio transitions—and they’re getting in the way of clients making financial progress. We identified that pain point early and made it our mission to partner with leading asset managers like WisdomTree to offer advisors the tools they need to help clients leverage the power of models, and potentially improve after-tax outcomes. In working with WisdomTree, we’re doing exactly that, with a user experience that we believe sets the bar for the industry."

Seite 1 von 3
Wisdomtree Investments Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
WisdomTree Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q3 on October 30, 2020 at 9: 00 a.m. ET
02.10.20
WisdomTree Wins Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+) at the ETF Express US Awards
01.10.20
WisdomTree Announces ETF Share Split
22.09.20
WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions