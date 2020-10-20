WisdomTree and 55ip Collaborate to Deliver Tax-Smart WisdomTree Model Portfolios

The collaboration combines WisdomTree’s diversified model portfolios with 55ip’s tax-smart investment strategy engine, which uses intelligent automation to deliver a more intuitive model portfolio selection and implementation experience. By bringing these capabilities together, WisdomTree and 55ip are positioned to help advisors run their practices more efficiently and to drive better client outcomes.

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced its collaboration with 55ip, a financial technology company. The joint solution—which uses 55ip’s automated, tax-smart technology—will make it easier for advisors to transition clients into diversified WisdomTree model portfolios with ongoing rebalancing and tax management.

Tom Skrobe, Head of Product Solutions at WisdomTree, said, “The industry’s focus is increasingly turning to model portfolios, but the process of moving an existing portfolio into a model has continued to be time-intensive and costly. Our collaboration with 55ip significantly improves that process. Through the 55ip platform integration, advisors will be able to quickly assess the projected cost of the transition, engage in the transition and then manage the portfolio on an ongoing basis, with a high level of efficiency and transparency.”

Through a co-branded experience, advisors will be able to deliver tax-smart transitions, management, and withdrawals, as well as tax benefit reporting. The solution will also provide analytic and proposal tools and is expected to be available to advisors at the end of this year.

Paul Gamble, CEO of 55ip, said, "Tax considerations are one of the most cited barriers to model portfolio transitions—and they’re getting in the way of clients making financial progress. We identified that pain point early and made it our mission to partner with leading asset managers like WisdomTree to offer advisors the tools they need to help clients leverage the power of models, and potentially improve after-tax outcomes. In working with WisdomTree, we’re doing exactly that, with a user experience that we believe sets the bar for the industry."