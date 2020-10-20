 

Virtu Expands its Broker-Neutral FX Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:03  |  38   |   |   

Enhancements to FX Products and Services Create a One-Stop Solution for Buy-Side Clients, Spanning the Full FX Execution Lifecycle.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products, announced today several product and service enhancements in its broker-neutral FX offering, supporting the firms’ strategic initiative to deliver a one-stop solution for buy-side FX execution.

Virtu’s scale, credibility and diverse client base coupled with its FX expertise, leading workflow technology and trade analytics helps position the firm as a trustworthy workflow provider in the FX market—where participants are seeking transparency, reduced implementation costs, data-driven execution, measurement and long-term clearing solutions.

Virtu is pleased to announce the following initiatives:

  • Execution Management Platform for FX: Virtu is adding new FX execution capabilities to Triton, its global multi-asset class EMS used by institutional trading desks to manage market access and execution needs. The new capabilities enable clients to execute FX directly with their liquidity providers by RFS protocol and directed execution such as dealer algos.
  • Broker-Neutral Access to Dealer Liquidity: Virtu is also making its API trading infrastructure available for broker-neutral FX client trading. While maintaining strict client data segregation, the technology allows clients to leverage Virtu’s low latency infrastructure and breadth of geographical and liquidity provider coverage.
  • FX Trade Analytics and Data: Virtu’s global and multi-asset class TCA is integrated with the firm’s workflow solutions, providing access to Virtu’s market insights. Enhanced FX Analytics capabilities include Virtu FX reference rates with high time-granularity, FX algo analytics with direct dealer data capture and expanded coverage for the FX ACE market impact model. Analytics products can be accessed via the Virtu Analytics Portal and Open Technology API.
  • FX Post-Trade Services: Virtu is also expanding its global TradeOps post-trade services to include FX trades matching, confirmations and settlement instruction handling.

“These initiatives fully leverage Virtu’s technology, analytics and post-trade service capabilities in supporting our buy-side clients,” said Douglas Cifu, Co-founder and CEO. “By broadening our range of products and services we are delivering our strategic vision of bringing transparency, and Virtu’s technology and excellence in trading and execution, to our clients and to the FX market globally.”

Michael Loggia, Global Head of Workflow Technology added “The new capabilities address the significant client demand for FX workflows offered via a suite of integrated technologies and services. Clients value the ease and convenience of multi-asset class trading and integrated analytics while leveraging the same range of capabilities they rely on for equities-based executions.”

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com media@virtu.com

Virtu Financial Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Virtu’s Triton EMS Takes Top Ranking in The TRADE’s Global 2020 Execution Management Systems Survey
24.09.20
Virtu Financial Congratulates Mary-Anne Peril for Her Excellence in Trading Award from Women in Finance Asia
23.09.20
Virtu Announces Preliminary Results for Third Quarter to Date through August 2020 and Third Quarter Conference Call Date