 

Quest Resource Holding Corporation Acquires Green Remedies, Strengthening Presence in Strategic Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

THE COLONY, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Green Remedies Waste and Recycling Inc., a leading provider of independent environmental services located in Elon, NC. The acquisition is part of Quest’s wholly owned subsidiary, Quest Resource Management Group, and will strengthen its presence across key markets, particularly the multi-family housing segment.

The total consideration of the acquisition at close is $16.2 million, with approximately two thirds of the consideration to be paid in cash at closing and the remaining third to be delivered through a combination of common stock and a subordinated seller note. An additional 4% to 14% of consideration may be earned through an earn out tied to future performance over the next three years. During the Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) period ending on June 30, 2020, Green Remedies is estimated to have produced net income of $2.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million, after adjustments for depreciation of $270,000 and interest expense of $30,000. The transaction is expected to be accretive on a free cash flow per share basis.

Quest President and Chief Executive Officer S. Ray Hatch, said, “Green Remedies will add incremental volume to our existing market verticals and will establish a significant beachhead in the multi-family housing market. Like Quest, they provide waste and recycling services on an ‘asset-light’ basis. They have built very strong customer loyalty and have an impressively strong market presence with national and regional companies headquartered in the Southeastern United States. We expect to integrate their vendor network, add their customers to our client management and finance systems, and bring additional value for our entire base of combined customers. We look forward to working with Green Remedies’ very successful and entrepreneurial team as we integrate their organization into Quest.”

Alan Allred, Green Remedies’ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Taking care of our customers is our priority and has been the key to our success. Quest’s strong reputation for providing exceptional service was an important consideration in our decision to join forces. By joining Quest, our customers gain access to our combined larger national, regional, and local vendor network and broader scope of services with superb customer support capabilities. I am excited to continue to serve our customers’ needs as part of the Quest management team.”

Seite 1 von 3
Quest Resource Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...