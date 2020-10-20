Quest Resource Holding Corporation Acquires Green Remedies, Strengthening Presence in Strategic Markets

THE COLONY, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Green Remedies Waste and Recycling Inc., a leading provider of independent environmental services located in Elon, NC. The acquisition is part of Quest’s wholly owned subsidiary, Quest Resource Management Group, and will strengthen its presence across key markets, particularly the multi-family housing segment.



The total consideration of the acquisition at close is $16.2 million, with approximately two thirds of the consideration to be paid in cash at closing and the remaining third to be delivered through a combination of common stock and a subordinated seller note. An additional 4% to 14% of consideration may be earned through an earn out tied to future performance over the next three years. During the Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) period ending on June 30, 2020, Green Remedies is estimated to have produced net income of $2.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million, after adjustments for depreciation of $270,000 and interest expense of $30,000. The transaction is expected to be accretive on a free cash flow per share basis.