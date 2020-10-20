Shift to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, November 12, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: Shift Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 614-1395 or (914) 987-7116

Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/