 

Sprout Social announces integration with Glassdoor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:03  |  39   |   |   

New, first-of-its-kind integration aligns corporate and employer brand strategy across social media and employee review site

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As transparency becomes increasingly important for brands, it is clear that a company’s reputation is not confined to a single platform. Instead, today’s brands are assessed not only by what they say, but how they run their business and what their employees share about their experience. Today, Sprout Social has announced its integration with Glassdoor, the worldwide leader in insights about jobs and companies, making it the first social media software company to enable access to Glassdoor reviews within its platform.

“It’s important to us to enable employers to continuously grow and maintain their employer brand efforts, which includes categorizing and responding to reviews efficiently,” said Lauren Polkow, Director of Product Management at Glassdoor. “This has become increasingly important as companies aim to attract and retain talent, which is why we are thrilled to announce this first-of-its-kind integration between Glassdoor and Sprout. We’ve partnered to make it easier than ever for Sprout users to monitor and respond to their Glassdoor reviews in the same platform where they engage as part of their overall brand strategy.”

The ability to view and respond to Glassdoor reviews from Sprout Social’s platform means social media professionals can look beyond “traditional” social channels to measure what people are saying about their workplace. By filtering for star rating or searching for keywords and phrases, teams can prioritize and respond to reviews that need immediate attention. Users can also tag reviews and leverage Sprout’s Tag Report for further trend analysis or inspiration for new content.

“The line between corporate brand and employer brand is blurring if not downright disappearing,” said Andrew Caravella, VP of Global Partnerships at Sprout Social. “All brands must maintain a strong presence across many touchpoints—from social media to employee review sites—to cultivate positive brand perception and authentically represent themselves and their values. Glassdoor is a leader in this movement, and we’re pleased to have worked closely together to develop and bring this offering to market first. Sprout customers will be able to respond to employee reviews, spot trends and develop one, cohesive social strategy for efficient employer brand management.”

Sprout Social’s integration with Glassdoor provides social marketers with a clear picture of their overall employer brand and enables them to create a proactive and thoughtful strategy. This new offering equips teams to bridge the worlds of Marketing and Human Resources, resulting in a stronger and more holistic brand strategy.

To learn more about Sprout’s integration with Glassdoor, click here.

About Sprout Social
Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 20,000 leading brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com. 

CONTACT: Contact

Media:
Kristin Johnson
Sprout Social
Email: kristin@sproutsocial.com
Phone: (312) 281-2073

Sprout Social Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Sprout Social named to Fortune’s 100 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in 2020
13.10.20
Sprout Social Enhances Business Collaboration With CRM and Help Desk Integrations
08.10.20
Sprout Social to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020