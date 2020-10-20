GDS Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering

The Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company, will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”). Investors in the Offering will only be able to purchase Class A ordinary shares and not ADSs. Upon listing in Hong Kong, the Class A ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be fully fungible with the Class A ordinary shares represented by ADSs listed on Nasdaq.

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”), which forms part of the global offering (the “Offering”) of 160,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares (the “Shares”) and listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9698”.

The Offering initially comprises 8,000,000 new Shares for the Hong Kong Public Offering and 152,000,000 new Shares for the international offering (the “International Offering”), representing approximately 5.0% and 95.0% of the total number of Shares in the Offering, respectively, subject to re-allocation and over-allotment. Subject to the level of any oversubscription in the Hong Kong Public Offering and pursuant to the alternative clawback mechanism and corresponding conditions as described in the prospectus issued in Hong Kong, the total number of Shares available in the Hong Kong Public Offering could be adjusted to up to a maximum of 32,000,000 new Shares, representing approximately 20% of the total number of Shares initially available in the Offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 24,000,000 new Shares in the International Offering, representing no more than 15.0% of the total number of Shares initially available in the Offering.

The offer price for the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Hong Kong Offer Price”) will be no more than HK$86.00 per share (the “Maximum Offer Price”). The offer price for the International Offering tranche of the Offering (the “International Offer Price”) may be set at a level higher than the Hong Kong Offer Price. The Company is expected to set the International Offer Price by October 27, 2020 Hong Kong time by making reference to, among other factors, the closing price of the ADSs on Nasdaq on the last U.S. trading day on or before October 26, 2020 and investor demand during the marketing process. The final Hong Kong Offer Price will be set at the lower of the final International Offer Price and the Maximum Offer Price of HK$86.00 per share. Shares will be traded in board lots of 100 shares each.