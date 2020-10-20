 

HP Powers New Ways of Capturing, Creating, and Connecting Creative Workflows with Z by HP

HP ZCentral with NVIDIA Omniverse powers remote collaboration and co-creation in today’s hybrid work environment

Z DreamColor Displays set industry standards with a new class of visual tools for the creator

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Adobe MAX, HP Inc. announced its latest innovations to the HP Create Ecosystem to capture, create, and experience. HP continues evolving the Create Ecosystem, offering creators new remote solutions and the necessary tools to collaborate, accelerate workflows, and iterate, ensuing they can truly share their creations and work in real-time from any environment. Additionally, the next-generation Z by HP and DreamColor displays are reimagined with the creator in mind, providing seamless color accuracy, industry-leading performance, and an ultra-thin frameless design.

As creators work in new hybrid work environments, the need for the right technology and tools to keep them productive, connected, and collaborative has never been more essential. Eighty percent of companies are doing what they can to keep up with today’s new normal by accelerating the adoption of collaboration applications for workers2. Even in a pandemic, the creative community never stops creating as consumers still crave the entertainment and the escape that artists, designers, and engineers bring to the world. The importance of enabling remote work for creators will continue to increase, with 80% of creators reporting a desire to continue to work from home post-pandemic3.

“HP is at the forefront of curating experiences that align to the way creators work and live with a comprehensive ecosystem of tools and solutions,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “Today, we are raising the bar with premium displays that enhance the creative canvas, and combining ZCentral with NVIDIA Omniverse, creative professionals can now manage their digital workflows from anywhere with almost any application.”

Collaborate and Iterate Remotely:

HP is expanding its HP Create Ecosystem vision, announced at Adobe MAX 2019, to include new projects, partnerships, and products that support the creative communities evolving workstyles.

HP ZCentral makes it easy for creators to take advantage of remote access to workstation power with Emmy-award winning ZCentral Remote Boost software. The real-time collaboration capability of this solution is a powerful tool for artists, designers, and engineers – enabling them to be productive and collaborate while at home, in the office, or working in a remote studio. Additionally, artists can now capture ideas, conceptualize, and work with remote teams using natural inking with the enhanced Wacom display and tablet4 experience.

