 

Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS Appoints New CEO and Re-Organization to Continue to Expand Globally

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS today announced to appoint new management.

CEO Message
Winchester Holding Group is proud to announce the appointment of Ming Fat Simon, Wu, who will move the role of CEO. These appointments reflect the rising interest in Winchester Holding Group by future opportunities.

Further the Company announces the appointment of three new directors:

  • Simon WU, who will also become the CEO. Mr. Wu is a management and owner of various business organizations. Who is now currently director of Zenos Cars Ltd, ZenKOD Ltd, Agility Motors Ltd, Gumpert Sportwagon Manufacturer Ltd, AC Cars (Asia) Ltd, Trinity Automotive Industrial Ltd. Simon Wu also holds Master of Law Business Administration from University of British Columbia, Canada, and Master of Law in Arbitration and Dispute Resolutions from University of Hong Kong, SAR.
  • Michael CHAN, who will also become the COO. Mr. Chan is a practicing Hong Kong CPA with advanced professional degrees including a Master of Business Administration. As the owner of his Own accounting firm since 2005, Mr. Chan will now oversee the daily operations of the Company.
  •  Kitty CHING, who will also become the CFO, company secretary; she is a member of the Institute of Professional Accountant Australia, the Institute of Financial Accountants, and the institute of Certified Management Accountants.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward- Looking statements that involved known/unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward- looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

For more information please contact:

Mr. KH Chan
Email: kh.chan@hotmail.com
+85269927100




