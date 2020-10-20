 

Isoray, Inc. Announces Pricing of $9.5 Million Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  68   |   |   

RICHLAND, Wash., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, announced the pricing of its public offering of 18,269,230 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 9,134,615 shares of common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.52 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.57 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. Isoray intends to use the gross proceeds of approximately $9.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, from the offering to fund operations, research and development efforts, potential future acquisitions of complementary businesses or technologies, sales and marketing initiatives, and for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures, and for general working capital purposes.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock and the warrants to purchase shares of common stock were sold by Isoray pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 that was originally filed on January 23, 2020, and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 4, 2020, and the base prospectus contained therein (File No. 333-236025).

Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Isoray has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Isoray and the offering.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
IsoRay Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Isoray, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering
16.10.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) sehr fest, Evotec (EVT) legen zu
15.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Vertex (VRTX) tiefrot, Arrowhead (ARWR) ziehen an
14.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) fest, Evotec (EVT) unter Druck
13.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) rutschen ab, Evotec (EVT) ziehen an
12.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) zum Wochenauftakt fest
09.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) wieder im Plus, Evotec (EVT) leichter
07.10.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) leichter, Biotest (BIO3) fest
06.10.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und Biotest (BIO3) legen zu; Puma Biotech (PBYI) gegen den Trend fester
05.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) drehen wieder nach oben