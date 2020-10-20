 

Finning to release Q3 2020 results on November 3 and hold investor call on November 4, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will release Q3 2020 results on November 3, 2020 after markets close, and will hold the investor call on November 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at: https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors/events-presentations/2 ...

Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for more than 87 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Amanda Hobson
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
(604) 331-4865
amanda.hobson@finning.com

Media and Government Relations
Elisha McCallum
Director, Global Communications
(778) 668-0185
elisha.mccallum@finning.com

www.finning.com


