 

Arcimoto to Participate in Electric Vehicle Webinar Presented by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest on October 22

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), Rapid Responder, and Deliverator—affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets—today announced that Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer will present at Building the Electric Vehicle Future Webinar, presented by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest, on Thursday, October 22.

Frohnmayer will participate in a panel discussion led by Maxim Group LLC Senior Research Analyst Tate Sullivan, along with other important voices in the electric industry. EV executives will discuss how their companies can benefit from long-term growth in this industry.

To access the panel discussion and submit your own questions to Arcimoto, please RSVP.

Webinar Details:
 Panel Session Title: Building the Electric Vehicle Future
Date and Time: Thursday, October 22, 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PDT)
RSVP Link

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

