 

AXIS Insurance and Kennedys Law Launch New Marine Cyber Insurance Product

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital”) (NYSE:AXS), and Kennedys Law LLP, an international law firm, today announced a collaboration for services in connection with new the AXIS Marine Cyber Insurance product. This new product will provide insurance cover for the marine shipping market to protect against cyber exposures on board vessels and onshore in shipping company offices.

“The marine shipping insurance market dates back to the very origins of the insurance industry, and it’s under threat from one of the newest perils: cyber risk,” said Dan Trueman, AXIS Insurance Global Head of Cyber and Technology. “Through AXIS and Kennedys, policyholders will have access to an extensive network of experts to address the modern needs of shipping as cyber threats take center stage.”

The product will be available immediately for all new and renewing AXIS Cyber Marine Insurance policies. In conjunction with Kennedys, AXIS policies will feature four main pillars to provide a comprehensive approach to prepare, protect against and respond to cyber threats across the maritime industry:

  • A single dedicated point of contact always available to report a cyber incident and process insurance claims simultaneously.
  • An extensive network of marine, legal and technical experts in any part of the world at any time to aid recovery.
  • Support, if required, offering a range of assistance from system restoration, counsel and liaising with cyber experts.
  • Online cyber security awareness training for all maritime personnel, both onshore and offshore.

Jonathan Evans, Partner at Kennedys, said: “We are delighted that AXIS has chosen Kennedys to provide marine cyber incident response services, legal advice and ancillary services. AXIS policyholders anywhere in the world at any time can access a dedicated helpline to navigate their way through a cyber incident, whether that be on land or at sea, which is often a very daunting and challenging experience that requires immediate specialist advice and guidance from our global panel of experts.”

The AXIS Marine Cyber Insurance product will be underwritten and managed by its Global Cyber and Technology team in London.

About AXIS Insurance

AXIS Insurance – the insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) – provides Property & Casualty, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Credit & Political Risk, Environmental, Accident & Health coverages and other customized insurance solutions. Our products are offered through our distribution partners, which include wholesale brokers, retail brokers and designated managing general agents/underwriters (“MGAs”/”MGUs”) in the U.S. and abroad. Coverages are backed by the financial strength and security of the AXIS Insurance Companies, rated “A+” (Strong) by Standard & Poor’s, and “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Seite 1 von 2
Axis Capital Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
AXIS Re Bolsters North American Casualty Team with Two Underwriting Hires
13.10.20
AXIS Capital Comments on Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
07.10.20
AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 28, 2020
01.10.20
AXIS Insurance Expands Management Liability Team With Four Senior Underwriting Hires