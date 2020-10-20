Voya Launches New Spanish-Language Experience for Retirement Plan Customers

With more than 11.6 million bilingual Spanish-speaking residents in the U.S., Spanish is one of the most common non-English languages spoken in households. 1 To support the growing need for greater access to support and information surrounding one’s retirement plan, Voya’s new bilingual experience includes the following enhancements:

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today new enhancements to the company’s integrated, end-to-end Spanish-language experience for its retirement plan participant website. As the latest enhancement to the company’s suite of digital educational retirement-planning resources, the new bilingual web experience underscores Voya’s commitment to making a secure financial future possible for all Americans.

Onsite and Online: Voya’s experienced education specialists host meetings to help ensure the benefits of participating in one’s workplace retirement plan come through clearly.

Voya’s experienced education specialists host meetings to help ensure the benefits of participating in one’s workplace retirement plan come through clearly. Phone: Voya’s Retirement Readiness Service Center includes a dedicated team of bilingual representatives and a voice response system to support Spanish; support is also available for all other languages.

Voya’s Retirement Readiness Service Center includes a dedicated team of bilingual representatives and a voice response system to support Spanish; support is also available for all other languages. Digital Web Experience: All of Voya’s digital content and tools — including the myOrangeMoney interactive educational experience — can be translated to Spanish with the click of a button.

Upcoming enhancements to the experience will also include online pre-recorded educational sessions in Mandarin and Cantonese. There will also be an “Identity Quiz” in Spanish to support broader cybersecurity measures and prevent against fraud.

According to industry research, there is a growing discrepancy in financial product adoption within the Hispanic community, with only 16% of Hispanic Americans reporting having a retirement plan, compared to some 31% of non-Hispanic individuals.2 The research notes that this disparity is not due to a lack of interest in receiving more information about financial products and services, but rather communication from financial institutions as a common source of the challenge, particularly in reinforcing the benefits of the services they provide.3

“At Voya, we understand that everyone has unique needs when it comes to planning for the future, and we are focused on meeting our customers how, where and when they want so we can help them reach their retirement goals,” said Amy Vaillancourt, SVP, Workplace Solutions and Experience at Voya Financial. “We are continuing to invest in both the resources and technology that can help play a critical role in driving retirement outcomes. By offering this new end-to-end experience, it provides a larger opportunity for a broad segment of our client base to receive the proper education and resources they need to help plan for a secure financial future.”