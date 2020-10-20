 

Voya Launches New Spanish-Language Experience for Retirement Plan Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today new enhancements to the company’s integrated, end-to-end Spanish-language experience for its retirement plan participant website. As the latest enhancement to the company’s suite of digital educational retirement-planning resources, the new bilingual web experience underscores Voya’s commitment to making a secure financial future possible for all Americans.

With more than 11.6 million bilingual Spanish-speaking residents in the U.S., Spanish is one of the most common non-English languages spoken in households.1 To support the growing need for greater access to support and information surrounding one’s retirement plan, Voya’s new bilingual experience includes the following enhancements:

  • Onsite and Online: Voya’s experienced education specialists host meetings to help ensure the benefits of participating in one’s workplace retirement plan come through clearly.
  • Phone: Voya’s Retirement Readiness Service Center includes a dedicated team of bilingual representatives and a voice response system to support Spanish; support is also available for all other languages.
  • Digital Web Experience: All of Voya’s digital content and tools — including the myOrangeMoney interactive educational experience — can be translated to Spanish with the click of a button.

Upcoming enhancements to the experience will also include online pre-recorded educational sessions in Mandarin and Cantonese. There will also be an “Identity Quiz” in Spanish to support broader cybersecurity measures and prevent against fraud.

According to industry research, there is a growing discrepancy in financial product adoption within the Hispanic community, with only 16% of Hispanic Americans reporting having a retirement plan, compared to some 31% of non-Hispanic individuals.2 The research notes that this disparity is not due to a lack of interest in receiving more information about financial products and services, but rather communication from financial institutions as a common source of the challenge, particularly in reinforcing the benefits of the services they provide.3

“At Voya, we understand that everyone has unique needs when it comes to planning for the future, and we are focused on meeting our customers how, where and when they want so we can help them reach their retirement goals,” said Amy Vaillancourt, SVP, Workplace Solutions and Experience at Voya Financial. “We are continuing to invest in both the resources and technology that can help play a critical role in driving retirement outcomes. By offering this new end-to-end experience, it provides a larger opportunity for a broad segment of our client base to receive the proper education and resources they need to help plan for a secure financial future.”

Seite 1 von 3
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month
16.10.20
Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in Celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month
15.10.20
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
15.10.20
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announce Payment of Quarterly Distribution
15.10.20
The National Down Syndrome Society and Voya Cares Announce the Go Orange Campaign’s Entrepreneurs With Down Syndrome Grant Winners
13.10.20
Voya Launches New Program to Boost Retirement Savings for Minority-Owned Businesses
09.10.20
Voya Financial’s Lisa Landstein Joins Fellowship to Help Advance Racial Equity by CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion
07.10.20
Voya Financial Schedules Announcement of Third-Quarter 2020 Results
06.10.20
Voya Financial Recertified as a “Great Place to Work”
30.09.20
Voya Financial’s Brannigan Thompson Joins Ethisphere’s Equity and Social Justice Initiative to Provide Companies With a Framework to Drive Change