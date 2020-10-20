NORBIT ASA - Invitation to presentation of results for the third quarter of 2020

The results will be available from 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no .

Trondheim, Norway, 20 October 2020: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday 28 October 2020.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results from 10:00 through a webinar hosted by Sparebank 1 Markets.

To participate, please register for the webinar by using the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1619005993551111696 .

A recording of the webinar will be made available from the company’s website.



For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, IR & Communications, +47 9756 1959

