Cinedigm Launches The Bob Ross Channel on Pluto TV

The Bob Ross Channel showcases memorable moments and incredible paintings from the long-running public television series, featuring approximately 380 classic episodes and delivering hours of quality entertainment that is enjoyable for the whole family. As part of Cinedigm’s agreement with Bob Ross, Inc., Cinedigm has produced and distributed special messages of support for public television on the channel, as well as spots highlighting official Bob Ross painting products, and Bob Ross Certified Instructors. The free-to-stream channel will provide opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audience with regular ad breaks.

“We are excited about the continued success of The Bob Ross Channel and it’s continual expansion into all leading ad-supported streaming platforms. We are thrilled to partner with industry-leading Pluto TV to further expand the awareness of Bob Ross and bring his legacy to a whole new generation of viewers,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks.

“Bob Ross has been a fixture on U.S. public television extolling the virtues of ‘happy accidents’ while teaching us all about the beauty and joy of painting,” states Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV. “We’re proud to bring his legendary paintings and shows to Pluto TV, allowing millions of fans free and easy access to premium art content that they love to explore.”

Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service with hundreds of live and linear channels and thousands of movies and television series on-demand. Pluto TV’s millions of monthly users will now be able to easily access Cinedigm’s top-tier content as linear branded channels across all streaming, mobile and web-based devices.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

ABOUT PLUTO TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service, delivering hundreds of live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020’s Most Innovative Companies, Pluto TV has a global audience of over 33 million monthly active users, with 26.5 million in the U.S. Pluto TV has an international footprint that spans across three continents and 22 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

