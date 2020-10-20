 

PerkinElmer Immunoassay Helps NIH NCATS Team Identify Therapeutic Compounds Capable of Disrupting the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein/ACE2 Interaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that a research team at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), an arm of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is working with PerkinElmer’s AlphaLISA immunoassay to help support the global search for effective COVID-19 therapeutics.

The NCATS research project is focused on studying small molecule drug compounds that are already approved and in use as treatments but could potentially be repurposed for COVID-19.

The goal of the project is to quickly and reliably identify which small molecule compounds can best disrupt key proteins that bind together to allow for SARS-CoV-2 infection -- the S1 spike protein and the host ACE2 receptor.

Using PerkinElmer’s AlphaLISA assay, the NCATS team has been able to efficiently and accurately screen 3,384 molecular entities and narrow them down to a field of 25 quality therapeutic compounds or “hits”. The whole process, from assay development and optimization through screening, has been achieved in just a few months.

The AlphaLISA technology is a homogeneous (no-wash) assay that works by generating a light emission in response to a biomolecular interaction which results in proximity of the bead-binding complex. The platform can be used to detect and quantitate biomolecules of almost any size in both simple and complex sample types. Its bead-based, luminescent, signal amplification provides increased sensitivity, a wide dynamic range and potential assay miniaturization.

Speaking to the aim and contribution of the NCATS project, Dr. Quinlin Hanson, co-leader of the research effort and a Postdoctoral Fellow at NCATS said, “Our immediate goal was to develop a sensitive and robust assay platform that scientists could use as a template for screening small molecule compounds that might lead to further drug development. To share our learnings and support collaboration, we’ve posted our work on the NCATS Open Data Portal. Now our team will conduct additional testing on select molecules and make that information available to the scientific community as well when ready.”

Commenting on the importance of leveraging innovative approaches to help tackle COVID-19, Alan Fletcher, Vice President and General Manager, Life Sciences, PerkinElmer, added, “COVID-19 is inspiring research teams around the world to work in new ways -- both individually and collectively -- to tackle this universal health crisis. The research being done by the NCATS team around therapeutic compounds and the SARS-COV-2 spike protein is an important contribution to discovery efforts and we are delighted that our AlphaLISA technology is playing a role.”

The AlphaLISA technology is part of PerkinElmer’s testing and analysis portfolio that helps scientists around the globe fight COVID-19. From virus detection and therapeutic and vaccine discovery analysis to hand sanitizer testing, PerkinElmer’s innovations include research and diagnostics kits, assay platforms, instrumentation, automation solutions, informatics and custom services.

For more information, visit www.perkinelmer.com.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

PerkinElmer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
PerkinElmer Updates Third Quarter Outlook; To Hold Earnings Call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020