Ciena Partners with Verizon Innovative Learning to Bring Distance Learning Resources to Students

Ciena recently partnered with Verizon Innovative Learning , Verizon’s education initiative targeting under-resourced Title 1 schools across the country, to bolster remote learning and support digital inclusion at two public schools. Ciena will provide devices and supporting security software to all students at Hubbard Media Arts Academy in San Jose, California, and 10 th -12 th grade students at Baltimore Design School (BDS) in Baltimore, Maryland – both Title 1 schools.

“Our current reality has highlighted the gaps that exist for students across the country when it comes to digital technology and internet access. At Ciena, we want to be an even bigger part of the solution by helping to bridge this connectivity divide and drive digital inclusion,” said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. “We’re thrilled to partner with Verizon Innovative Learning and bring tech accessibility to these schools, helping students become more digitally literate and realize the infinite possibilities that lie ahead in their future.” (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership will leverage the Verizon Innovative Learning program benefits, including Verizon 4G LTE connectivity, as well as STEM infused curriculum and professional development for educators provided by nonprofit partner Digital Promise. Ciena will also work with Verizon to coordinate Ciena employee volunteer activities with the schools to help drive employee engagement and give students the opportunity to learn new, emerging technologies.

Ciena’s Digital Inclusion Commitment aims to engage and mobilize the company’s global workforce, leverage its innovation leadership, and collaborate with Ciena customers, suppliers and other partners to bridge the digital divide through innovative solutions, digital skills and enabling technologies.