 

American Business Bank Awards Weingart Center AHEAD Program Grant

American Business Bank announces the award of a $37,500 Access to Housing and Economic Assistance Development (AHEAD) grant to the Weingart Center Association’s Transitional Housing for the Homeless Program.

The Transitional Housing program operates a housing facility for up to 623 individuals at a time experiencing homelessness. The grant will support personnel costs associated with sustaining its transitional housing program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant is part of a $3.5 million disbursement of AHEAD funds that have been awarded through 65 Bank members to 97 innovative housing and economic development projects in Arizona, California and Nevada.

“The Transitional Housing program is among the best of its kind, in terms of helping homeless individuals obtain shelter and acquire the necessary skills to thrive. We are proud to support the program and the Center’s broader mission to end homelessness,” said Patti Vollmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for the Bank. “We are honored to have had a long term relationship with the Weingart Center.”

American Business Bank provides a full spectrum of financial solutions for businesses and nonprofit organizations and has specialists to help companies manage cash flow, financial growth and assist with business solutions.

“We are honored to have been named a 2020 grant recipient and grateful for our continuing partnership with the Bank, which has long supported the Center’s mission to combat poverty and break the cycle of homelessness,” said Sen. Kevin Murray, President and CEO of the Weingart Center.

Since the AHEAD program began in 2004, over $18 million in grants have been awarded to over 600 nonprofit projects and programs supporting a variety of innovative housing, community and economic development initiatives. Funding for the program is determined by Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario. American Business Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about American Business Bank, visit our website at www.americanbb.bank and follow us on LinkedIn.

