Today at Adobe MAX , Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) unveiled significant innovation across its Creative Cloud applications and services. In addition to ground-breaking new features like Neural Filters in Photoshop, the company released major updates to its flagship applications including Lightroom, Premiere Pro and Illustrator. Adobe also underscored its commitment to accelerating the development of mobile and multi-surface apps, with the official launch of Adobe Illustrator on the iPad and Adobe Fresco on the iPhone. Additionally, the company previewed a prototype of a digital content attribution tool that will debut within Photoshop and Behance as part of its Content Authenticity Initiative.

Rooted in Adobe’s mission to enable creativity for all, MAX 2020 is offered as a free around-the-world event. With 56 hours of live content planned, Adobe MAX will inspire, educate and entertain creators through product deep dives, luminary masterclasses and community events. From seasoned professionals to students, social media mavens and hobbyists, this year’s event offers endless opportunities for creators to take their skills to the next level.

“In a year defined by so many challenges, we’re proud to bring our community together to underscore the resilience of creativity and share our vision for empowering creativity for all,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Adobe. “Visualizing ideas, sharing stories and expressing whatever’s in the mind’s eye are more important now than ever. We’re excited to introduce creative apps and services built to fuel continued growth for creative professionals, while also outfitting novices who want simple tools that bring their ideas to life.”

Addressing Creators’ Needs in 2020

According to Adobe’s State of Creativity research, 82% of creators say that the events of 2020 have forever changed how they create, and 83% feel it’s more important than ever to expand their abilities. With this reality as the backdrop, today’s Creative Cloud releases empower users to level up their skills, collaborate seamlessly with others, accelerate their productivity and create for new mediums in entirely new ways.

Creative Systems Built to Accelerate Collaboration

It has never been more critical for teams to be in sync and work together efficiently than it is now. Creative Cloud applications have always been essential in driving creative output, but their power is even more evident when they work together. Over the years, Adobe has strategically tied key elements of its portfolio together into a powerful creative system that enables seamless sharing, consistency and collaboration between teams, which is especially critical in a remote working environment.