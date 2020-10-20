Baseball, Softball and 5G for All. T-Mobile Turns Up Donations for Little League During the World Series

The Un-carrier is doubling down on its commitment to support youth, at a time when budgets are tighter than ever for families all across the country. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it’s increasing the company’s previous commitment to Little League, now donating not $5,000 but $10,000 per home run hit during the World Series to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, which ensures kids can participate in their local Little League by helping cover registration fees. Through the World Series, everyone — T-Mobile customer or not — can continue to support the cause by simply texting “LittleLeague” to 313131. For every text, T-Mobile will now donate not $1 but $5 — up to an additional $2 million — to support grant recipients in the texters’ local community next season. And the Un-carrier is giving five lucky fans 5G devices during (when else) the 5th inning of every game on Twitter @TMobile.

“These are challenging times for our nation’s youth, and opportunities to learn and play are absolutely paramount — that’s why we’re amplifying our commitment to Little League this World Series, and this important cause that remains so close to our hearts,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “We received so many incredible stories and inspiring notes of gratitude from families last season, and we look forward to seeing thousands more grant recipients accomplish great things next season … so start texting, and help us hit that $2 million mark!”

Following the onset of the global pandemic, families across the country are facing more financial challenges now than ever before. For many parents like Joanna Brown, financial assistance through the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program made it possible for her child to participate in Little League. “As a single parent, I don’t get these opportunities very often for my son, but thanks to this program he was able to have the best summer of his life,” said Brown. “My son has high functioning autism, and it’s hard for him to be a part of teams and easily make friends … but he enjoyed being on that field, being up to bat and having friends in the dugout cheering him on. The camaraderie of his teammates and coaches was unbelievable, and this program made it all happen.”