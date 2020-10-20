Discovery International Geophysics Selects Draganfly to Integrate Multi-Rotor Magnetic Field Surveying Systems

Discovery Geophysics’ mission is to reveal Earth's resources in an accurate, quick, and cost-efficient fashion. A hallmark of Discovery’s methodology is to utilize superior geophysical technology in pursuit of mineral exploration success.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Discovery International Geophysics Inc. to integrate state-of-the-art magnetic and galvanic/electromagnetic geophysical survey systems.

Draganfly has been contracted to develop an advanced, safe, and reliable system to acquire precise earth magnetic field data from the air using a custom‐built hybrid (gas/electric) UAV integrated with a Geometrics MagArrow magnetometer system, which is an extremely light weight, robust and aerodynamic flexible instrument, offering industry leading precision magnetic data.

The project is expected to be completed by end of Q4 2020. This will be followed in Q2 2021 by the adaptation of the Gap Geophysics (Australia) Sub-Audio Magnetics (SAM) system, coupled with a ground transmitter system, which can be operated in either inductive or galvanic mode, depending on the geologic exploration model.

“We are excited to develop this UAV/Geophysics system with Draganfly,” said Brent Robertson of Discovery International Geophysics. “The team at Draganfly has unparalleled experience developing a wide range of UAV systems with specific capabilities that align perfectly with our vision of providing industry leading geophysical technology to our clients. Discovery is extremely excited at the possibilities ahead of us when operating SAM technology with a high-tech UAV system.”

Specific capabilities of the UAV system include:

Payload capacity of 2 ‐ 3.5 kg

RTK and PPK GPS for accurate positioning and post processing of location data

Obstacle avoidance of ground and objects such as trees and buildings

Endurance of 1 ½ - 3 hrs

Due to the requirement for long flight times, a hybrid propulsion system will be used

“The development of complex technological solutions has been a core competency of our talented engineering team for decades.” said Patrick Imbasciani, Chief Operating Officer of Draganfly Innovations. “Our ability to integrate advanced payloads, such as this magnetometer, onto long endurance UAV’s allows us to support the pioneering team at Discovery, as well as the surveying and mining industry worldwide.”