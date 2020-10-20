Indiana’s Largest School District Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Cloud-Based Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

IPS implemented Munis on-premises in 2005, using the solution to manage its financials, human resources, payroll, and content management. After conducting a business process review in 2017, the district recognized the opportunity to migrate its Munis solution to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, which would provide the district with built-in disaster recovery services and regular software upgrades.

“We seized the opportunity to move to a SaaS environment to bring increased functionality and ease of use to our 300 users that rely on the software daily to manage critical personnel and financial information,” said Weston Young, chief financial officer, IPS. “Overall, I believe the total cost of ownership for SaaS is far less expensive and less risky than keeping servers on-premises.”

Tyler’s team worked with IPS on a completely remote implementation process, which resulted in back office improvements such as an entirely restructured payroll system for HR that added hundreds of pay codes, new processes, and an expanded use of employee self-service. With IPS’ employees shifting to remote operations during the coronavirus pandemic, the district took advantage of other virtual processes, including paperless processing of accounts payable and payroll.

“Through IPS’ strong partnership and close collaboration during the virtual implementation process, we were able to deliver a comprehensive ERP solution that will fit their evolving needs,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP Division. “We’re also pleased to be supporting IPS’ desire to be on a SaaS environment, which will ensure the district can take advantage of regular upgrades and disaster recovery services.”

With the core financial, HR, and payroll management in place, IPS is eager to utilize other components, such as vendor self-service to manage the contract and bid process, and asset management.

IPS is the largest public school district in Indiana. The district employs more than 4,000 people and serves more than 30,000 students.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005062/en/