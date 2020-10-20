First Trust Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated By-Laws of the Funds

After a thorough review, and consistent with the interests of each Fund, the Board of Trustees of each Fund has adopted Amended and Restated By-Laws (the “By-Laws”) for the Funds.

Among other changes, the By-Laws contain new timelines for advance notice of shareholder proposals or nominations to be brought before a meeting of shareholders. Accordingly, the advance notice deadlines for certain of the Fund’s 2021 annual meetings of shareholders will differ from the deadlines previously described in such Funds’ proxy statements for the 2020 annual meetings of shareholders. For such Funds, notice of any proposal made outside of Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or shareholder nominee for Trustee must be received by the Fund at such Fund’s principal executive offices not earlier than, nor later than, the corresponding dates set forth in the table below. If a shareholder proposal made outside of Rule 14a-8 or shareholder nominee for trustee is submitted after the period listed for the particular Fund, it would not be considered “timely” within the meaning of Rule 14a-4(c) under the Exchange Act, and the persons named as proxies in the proxies solicited by the Board of Trustees for the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders may exercise their discretionary voting power with respect to any such proposal.