 

First Trust Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated By-Laws of the Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 15:11  |  65   |   |   

After a thorough review, and consistent with the interests of each Fund, the Board of Trustees of each Fund has adopted Amended and Restated By-Laws (the “By-Laws”) for the Funds.

Among other changes, the By-Laws contain new timelines for advance notice of shareholder proposals or nominations to be brought before a meeting of shareholders. Accordingly, the advance notice deadlines for certain of the Fund’s 2021 annual meetings of shareholders will differ from the deadlines previously described in such Funds’ proxy statements for the 2020 annual meetings of shareholders. For such Funds, notice of any proposal made outside of Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or shareholder nominee for Trustee must be received by the Fund at such Fund’s principal executive offices not earlier than, nor later than, the corresponding dates set forth in the table below. If a shareholder proposal made outside of Rule 14a-8 or shareholder nominee for trustee is submitted after the period listed for the particular Fund, it would not be considered “timely” within the meaning of Rule 14a-4(c) under the Exchange Act, and the persons named as proxies in the proxies solicited by the Board of Trustees for the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders may exercise their discretionary voting power with respect to any such proposal.

Fund

14a-8 Deadline

Non-14a-8 Deadline

Earliest Date

Latest Date

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

October 22, 2020

November 21, 2020

December 6, 2020

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020

December 5, 2020

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020

December 5, 2020

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020

Seite 1 von 6
MACQUARIE 1ST/COM jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Issues Notice Regarding October 2020 Distribution
15.10.20
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Issues Notice Regarding October 2020 Distribution
30.09.20
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Issues Notice Regarding September 2020 Distribution
22.09.20
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0178 Per Share for October
21.09.20
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for October
21.09.20
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.11 Per Share for October
21.09.20
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Declares Its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for October
21.09.20
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.08 Per Share for October
21.09.20
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.1325 Per Share for October
21.09.20
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 Per Share for October