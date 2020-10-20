Fill Your Sleigh With The Perfect Gifts, At Every Price, From Macy’s

Macy’s (NYSE:M) brings magic to the holiday season with thoughtful gifts at every price point for every person on the list. Whether you need a unique stocking stuffer or a truly special piece, for the young or young-at-heart, Macy’s makes finding the perfect gift easy, with luxury items to gifts under $100, $50, $25 and $15. What’s more, shoppers can explore macys.com/gifts to find easy-to-navigate shopping guides by price or personality and discover the season’s most coveted gifts in fashion, home, beauty and toys.

Macy’s is the destination for top gifts at every price for everyone on the list; Created for Macy’s Beauty Advent Calendar, $99.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

“This holiday season, Macy’s makes selecting the perfect gift easier than ever,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “With gifts under $15 to luxurious statement pieces, our thoughtfully curated assortment includes something for everyone. Plus, our convenient delivery options help customers shop safely and friction-free, while partnerships with Klarna and DoorDash ensure Macy’s customers have the best gifts from top brands on-time and at their fingertips.”

STORY at Macy’s

Taking part in a gift exchange? Shop for something unexpected with original games, goodies and gift ideas featuring small brands and businesses from STORY at Macy’s. Online at macys.com or in select stores, one-of-a-kind items for her, him, the kids or a treat for you, include everything from Kid Made Modern craft kits and Warmies microwavable slippers to cheeky gifts like an “Adulting Candle” from Anecdote or a pop-up wine glass from Streamline. There is a gift for every person and personality.

Toys Toys Toys!

Bring back childhood memories and keep the kiddos entertained all-day-long with toys that inspire playfulness this holiday. Shop hundreds of the season’s hottest, must-have gifts from a large selection of classic board games, the newest in Barbie and Hot Wheels, favorites from Melissa & Doug, Hatchimals, L.O.L. Surprise!, Fisher-Price and Present Pets, or create a budding superfan with Star Wars sets and Marvel superheroes. For those learning from home this year, Discovery arts and science projects are an engaging way to continue the classroom with DIY family fun. Featuring an assortment that is sure to pique interest at any age, Macy’s toy selection makes making the list and checking it twice all the more fun.