 

Captor Capital Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF), ("Captor" or the "Company"), announced today the grant of 1,975,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. All options vest on their date of grant and each option entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share of Captor at a price of $0.30 per common share for a period of three (3) years from October 19, 2020

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational marijuana products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including a majority ownership stake of Captor Retail Group Inc. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, with a launch date to be determined.

Gavin Davidson,
Communications
Captor Capital Corp.
705.446.6630
gavin@captorcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.




