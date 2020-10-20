Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Eco-Friendly nature and rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics, high demand of biodegradable plastic in food packaging application, and favorable government policies toward bio-plastic drive the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Biodegradable Plastic Market by Biodegradable Plastic Type (Polylactic Acid [PLA], Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate [PBAT], Polybutylene Succinate [PBS], Polyhydroxyalkanoates [PHA], Starch Blends, and Others), and Biodegradable Plastic Application (Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Durable, Textile, and Others) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global biodegradable plastic industry was pegged at $1.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.