Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
- Eco-Friendly nature and rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics, high demand of biodegradable plastic in food packaging application, and favorable government policies toward bio-plastic drive the growth of the global market
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Biodegradable Plastic Market by Biodegradable Plastic Type (Polylactic Acid [PLA], Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate [PBAT], Polybutylene Succinate [PBS], Polyhydroxyalkanoates [PHA], Starch Blends, and Others), and Biodegradable Plastic Application (Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Durable, Textile, and Others) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global biodegradable plastic industry was pegged at $1.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Major drivers of the market growth
Eco-Friendly nature and rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics, high demand of biodegradable plastic in food packaging application, and favorable government policies toward bio-plastic drive the growth of the global biodegradable plastic market. However, high cost of biodegradable plastic hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in CSR activities and decreasing dependence on petroleum resource is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.
Covid-19 scenario:
- The usage of compostable plastic for making masks, PPEs, and other shielding products during Covid-19 has been increased. This has also increased the concern regarding the impacts of plastic. In order to minimize the alarming situation, the usage of biodegradable plastic is anticipated to increase during and post pandemic.
- Owing to the excess use of compostable plastic, and concern regarding pollution and planet, the demand for biodegradable plastic is anticipated to increase during and post-pandemic.
The Polylactic acid (PLA) segment to portray highest CAGR through 2027
