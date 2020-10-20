Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund adds allocations to Goldman Sachs and New York Life sponsored Funds

Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund (“BDREX”), a continuously offered, closed-end interval fund, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, announced today it added two institutional core real estate funds sponsored by Goldman Sachs and New York Life to its portfolio. This expands BDREX’s private fund holdings to a total of 10 which also include funds sponsored by USAA, CBRE and Clarion. BDREX is managed by Benefit Street Partners, L.L.C. (“BSP”).

“We are extremely excited to add these two, high-quality, core real estate funds to the BDREX portfolio,” stated Brian Buffone, Benefit Street Partners Managing Director and BDREX Portfolio Manager. “We will continue to strive to give our investors access to large, private institutional funds that have historically been limited to pension funds, endowments and sovereign wealth groups, and we hope to make additional investments like this in the near future.”