 

Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund adds allocations to Goldman Sachs and New York Life sponsored Funds

Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund (“BDREX”), a continuously offered, closed-end interval fund, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, announced today it added two institutional core real estate funds sponsored by Goldman Sachs and New York Life to its portfolio. This expands BDREX’s private fund holdings to a total of 10 which also include funds sponsored by USAA, CBRE and Clarion. BDREX is managed by Benefit Street Partners, L.L.C. (“BSP”).

“We are extremely excited to add these two, high-quality, core real estate funds to the BDREX portfolio,” stated Brian Buffone, Benefit Street Partners Managing Director and BDREX Portfolio Manager. “We will continue to strive to give our investors access to large, private institutional funds that have historically been limited to pension funds, endowments and sovereign wealth groups, and we hope to make additional investments like this in the near future.”

For the most recent holdings information, please visit the Fund’s Holding’s Page.

TOP 10 HOLDINGS AS OF 7/31/20

TYPE

WEIGHT

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Public REIT ETF

33.2%

Trawler Capital Management CRE Credit Fund

Private Real Estate Fund

18.5%

USAA Government Building Fund

Private Real Estate Fund

7.8%

CBRE US Core Partners

Private Real Estate Fund

6.9%

Clarion Lion Properties Fund

Private Real Estate Fund

5.2%

Sentinel Real Estate Fund

Private Real Estate Fund

5.1%

Voya Commercial Mortgage Lending Fund

Private Real Estate Fund

4.7%

Clarion Lion Industrial Trust

Private Real Estate Fund

3.6%

ENT Noblesville

Direct Real Estate

