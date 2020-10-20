Blockchain Foundry Launches Campaign with AGORACOM for Online Marketing and Social Media Engagement

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has launched a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors and engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the campaign due to AGORACOM’s shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The BCF HUB, containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months, will be live on October 20th and can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/BlockchainFoundry.

The BCF HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The BCF discussion forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/BlockchainFoundry/forums/discussion.

“We have seen the demand for our blockchain services rise as the business use cases and benefits of the technology have been demonstrated in real-world implementations,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF. “We are executing on our strategy to commercialize our blockchain-related IP and we continue to grow our client base and development pipeline. We want to ensure that our story is being properly presented to investors through a variety of channels.”

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis, stated, "We all remember the crash of “blockchain” stocks a couple of years back, which was actually a crash of blockchain pretenders who used the term to build stock promotions, as opposed to building actual blockchain companies. Despite this, there is no doubt that blockchain is going to change our world more than people know and Blockchain Foundry - who has thrived while others failed - is going to be one of the small cap blockchain leaders of the future. It has delivered real revenue from Tier-1 customers and partnerships at the highest levels of finance and the blockchain industry. We are proud to take their achievements and story to the world.”