 

TransUnion Ranks 16th in the Latest IDC FinTech Rankings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:37  |  30   |   |   

IDC Financial Insights ranks top enterprises worldwide serving the financial services industry

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today they have ranked #16 on the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings, placing the global information and insights company as the top credit reporting agency on the list.

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and service providers and represents the leading enterprise organizations to the financial services industry from around the world. Last year, TransUnion ranked #31 on the prestigious list.

A FinTech industry leader, TransUnion is at the forefront of lending innovation, providing solutions that help FinTech lenders find and make tailored offers to more consumers. TransUnion’s unique integration of trended credit and alternative data, in addition to traditional credit data, offers FinTechs deeper consumer insights and provides greater certainty. The information helps FinTechs incubate, diversify and accelerate growth by turning data into action.

“Since the early days of the FinTech industry, TransUnion has played a vital role as a partner that helps foster innovation,” said Jason Laky, executive vice president of financial services at TransUnion. “At the heart of TransUnion’s FinTech leadership are our unique trended credit and alternative credit data assets, augmented by our Innovation Lab, Startup Credit Kit and Prama suite of solutions. Our team has worked with many of the leading FinTechs through various phases of growth, positioning TransUnion at the center of the FinTech lending ecosystem.”

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year’s findings that is available to view or download here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg
  TransUnion
   
E-mail dblumberg@transunion.com
   
Telephone 312-972-6646

TransUnion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
TransUnion and FinLocker Partner to Give Consumers More Control of their Data to Secure Loans
12.10.20
TransUnion Director Suzanne Clark Named 2020 NACD Directorship 100 Honoree
08.10.20
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift to Digital within Financial Services
07.10.20
TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results
01.10.20
TransUnion Accelerates Strategic Focus on Identity-Enabled Marketing Solutions with Agreement to Acquire Tru Optik
24.09.20
Consumers Remain Resilient Despite Broader Economic Challenges
22.09.20
TransUnion Appoints Billy Bosworth to its Board of Directors