The Flowr Corporation Announces Strategic Acquisition of Terrace Global

Acquisition significantly bolsters Flowr’s balance sheet with more than $31 million in cash and marketable securities to support growth.

Transaction significantly reduces Flowr’s outstanding indebtedness by at least $11.9 million as a result of the early conversion of 10% subordinated secured debentures and up to approximately $21.6 million in debentures.

Flowr to concurrently negotiate with its senior lenders to further enable financial flexibility going forward.

Previously announced joint venture with Terrace Global in Portugal, will become wholly owned by Flowr upon the closing of the transaction, unlocking additional value within the E.U.

Flowr has secured support from approximately 38% of the shareholders of Terrace Global.



TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) dated October 19, 2020 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Terrace Global Inc. (TSX.V: TRCE) (“Terrace Global”), a multi-country operator (MCO) led by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs focused on the development and acquisition of international cannabis assets (the “Acquisition” or the “Transaction”). The all-share Acquisition is valued at approximately $63 million based on Flowr’s closing share price as of October 19, 2020. The Transaction provides the Company with additional capital to execute on its growth strategy, improves its overall financial position and seeks to merge together two teams of successful cannabis entrepreneurs. The Transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Management Commentary

“We are extremely excited to deepen our existing relationship and partnership with Terrace Global into a full combination of the two companies. Together, we believe that we have a more robust financial profile which will give us sufficient access to liquidity to pursue our strategic objectives in Canada and internationally.” said Vinay Tolia, Flowr’s CEO. “The team at Terrace has a great deal of success in the Cannabis industry and we are very pleased to have them join the Flowr family in our mission to create one of the preeminent players in the industry for years to come.” added Mr. Tolia.