 

The Flowr Corporation Announces Strategic Acquisition of Terrace Global

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 15:40  |  58   |   |   
  • Acquisition significantly bolsters Flowr’s balance sheet with more than $31 million in cash and marketable securities to support growth.
  • Transaction significantly reduces Flowr’s outstanding indebtedness by at least $11.9 million as a result of the early conversion of 10% subordinated secured debentures and up to approximately $21.6 million in debentures.
  • Flowr to concurrently negotiate with its senior lenders to further enable financial flexibility going forward.
  • Previously announced joint venture with Terrace Global in Portugal, will become wholly owned by Flowr upon the closing of the transaction, unlocking additional value within the E.U.
  • Flowr has secured support from approximately 38% of the shareholders of Terrace Global.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) dated October 19, 2020 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Terrace Global Inc. (TSX.V: TRCE) (“Terrace Global”), a multi-country operator (MCO) led by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs focused on the development and acquisition of international cannabis assets (the “Acquisition” or the “Transaction”). The all-share Acquisition is valued at approximately $63 million based on Flowr’s closing share price as of October 19, 2020. The Transaction provides the Company with additional capital to execute on its growth strategy, improves its overall financial position and seeks to merge together two teams of successful cannabis entrepreneurs. The Transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Management Commentary

“We are extremely excited to deepen our existing relationship and partnership with Terrace Global into a full combination of the two companies. Together, we believe that we have a more robust financial profile which will give us sufficient access to liquidity to pursue our strategic objectives in Canada and internationally.” said Vinay Tolia, Flowr’s CEO. “The team at Terrace has a great deal of success in the Cannabis industry and we are very pleased to have them join the Flowr family in our mission to create one of the preeminent players in the industry for years to come.” added Mr. Tolia.

Seite 1 von 6
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...