Adoption of 5G network technology, technical advantages, and ease in deployment drive the growth of the global massive MIMO market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Massive MIMO Market By Technology (LTE Advance, LTE Advance Pro, and 5G), Array Type (16T16R, 32T32R, 64T64R, and Others), and Spectrum (TDD and FDD): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global massive MIMO industry generated $1.09 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $15.79 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 35.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Adoption of 5G network technology, technical advantages, and ease in deployment drive the growth of the global massive MIMO market. However, scarcity of TDD spectrums across the world hinders the market growth. On the other hand, development of indoor Massive MIMO would present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Owing to lockdown imposed by governments, field operations for massive MIMO were shut down completely. Many clients postponed their commitments to continue business operations post-lockdown.
  • Workers have returned to their hometowns, and it will take a lot of time to run operations with full capacity post-lockdown.
  • Deployment of new antennas and maintenance activities of existing antennas have been postponed due to lockdown.

The LTE Advance Pro Segment to Maintain Its Leadership Status throughout the Forecast Period

Based on technology, the LTE Advance Pro segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global massive MIMO market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to demand for increased bandwidth and high speed of connectivity. However, the 5G segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 44.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for high bandwidth and incorporation of 5G capabilities in electronic devices.

